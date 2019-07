NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Whaling City Festival is back on.

According to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, the New Bedford Park Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to give the festival the final approval for this year’s event.

Tonight the New Bedford Park Board voted unanimously to give the Whaling City Festival the final approval for this year'… Posted by Whaling City Festival on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Back in May, the festival was canceled due to staffing shortages within the New Bedford Police Department, which usually sponsors the event.

The festival will take place July 11-14 at Buttonwood Park.