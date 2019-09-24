Breaking News
Whale rescue underway in Fairhaven

Whale rescue underway in Fairhaven

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Rescue efforts are underway to save a whale trapped in a marshy area of Fairhaven.

According to weather spotter ML Baron, a recreational fisherman spotted the beached whale at Hoppy’s Landing Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Barron said the Fairhaven Harbormaster, police, and animal control responded to the scene and are trying to figure out how to rescue the one-ton mammal.

“The species appeared to be a young minke whale that was still alive but barely moving its horizontal tail fin,” Baron said in a Facebook post.

STRANDED WHALE BEACHED AT HOPPY'S LANDING A recreational fisherman stumbled upon a beached whale at Hoppy's Landing…

Posted by ML Baron on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams