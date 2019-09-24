Whale rescue underway in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Rescue efforts are underway to save a whale trapped in a marshy area of Fairhaven.

According to weather spotter ML Baron, a recreational fisherman spotted the beached whale at Hoppy’s Landing Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Barron said the Fairhaven Harbormaster, police, and animal control responded to the scene and are trying to figure out how to rescue the one-ton mammal.

“The species appeared to be a young minke whale that was still alive but barely moving its horizontal tail fin,” Baron said in a Facebook post.