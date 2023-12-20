WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been all hands on deck at Westport Sea Farms ever since an intense storm rolled through earlier this week.

The oyster farm, situated along the Westport River, was inundated by floodwaters that burst into their tasting room and kitchen.

“We were here trying to salvage what we could,” said Kerian Fennelly, who owns Westport Sea Farms with his wife. “We store everything in the building, so the big problem was when the water came up.”

Fennelly said the water has since been pumped out of the building, which is now in the process of drying out.

“It was a lot of unnecessary work right before the holidays and it was unexpected,” he said.

Now that the storm has passed and the damage has been addressed, Fennelly said their attention has turned back to fulfilling their holiday orders.

Fennelly said the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, adding that it was the morale boost he and his wife needed to move forward.

Holiday orders will be ready for pick up on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.