WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport school staff member has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged misconduct involving a student, according to a letter sent to parents Tuesday by Superintendent Thomas Aubin.

Aubin said allegations against the staff member were brought to the district’s attention earlier this month. The staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to the superintendent.

“I want to assure our families that we take allegations such as these very seriously and acted immediately to ensure the well-being of all students,” Aubin said.

Aubin said the district is “in direct communication with individuals who we understand may have information relevant to this matter.”

But even so, he encouraged parents with concerns about their child to contact his office directly.

The staff member involved has not been publicly identified, though the letter was sent to the families of Westport Middle/High School students.