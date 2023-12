WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Town workers in Westport are working to clear rocks and other debris that littered East Beach Road during Monday’s storm.

The Westport Fire Department posted images showing the waterfront roadway flooded as the rain and wind bore down on the area.

The department posted an update on Tuesday saying the roadway was still closed, along with access to Gooseberry Island.

People are asked to avoid the area until the roadway is clear.

Photos: During and after the storm

East Beach Road in Westport was flooded during a storm on Dec. 18 (Photo: Westport Fire Department)

East Beach Road in Westport was left impassable after a storm on Dec. 18 (Photo: Westport Fire Department)

