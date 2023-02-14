WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The Westport Police Department is now equipping its officers with body-worn cameras.

The department began outfitting all of its uniformed officers with body-worn cameras on Feb. 1.

The body-worn cameras will help protect officers and citizens against false accusations, claims of misconduct and potential abuse, according to the department.

Westport was one of the first departments in Southern New England to install dash cameras in its cruisers.

The body-worn cameras will be on the outermost garment of on-duty officers. The camera will be activated when an officer is responding to a call and will have a red light appearing on the front of it.

Once an officer activates their emergency lights, the camera automatically begins recording.

The body-worn cameras were funded through a $50,000 state grant.