Westport Market employee robbed at gunpoint, suspect remains on the run

SE Mass

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Westport corner store employee at gunpoint.

Detective Robert Rebello said the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering and leaving the Westport Market on American Legion Highway Tuesday night.

The clerk told officers he was outside the store around 10 p.m. when a man threatened to kill him if he didn’t give him what he wanted.

Rebello said the suspect the employee’s cellphone, as well as cash and other personal belongings, before taking off.

The suspect covered his face during the robbery but is described as a light-skinned male.

Rebello said the suspect may be armed and dangerous and urges anyone who sees him to not approach him and instead contact the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.

