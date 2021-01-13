Westport man charged with abusing 2-month-old boy

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport man is facing child abuse charges after a 2-month-old boy was brought to Boston Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries over the weekend.

Stephen Kegyes, 32, is the child’s adoptive parent, according to police, and detectives obtained video that allegedly shows him abusing the boy inside his home on Saturday.

Kegyes was arrested Tuesday on three counts of permitting injury to a child, two counts of strangulation, and one count of assault and battery on a child, police said.

He was arraigned and ordered held until a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.