Westport man accused of exposing himself to child

Logan Riley. (Photo courtesy: Westport Police Dept.)

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A grown man is accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a child.

According to Westport Police, Logan Riley, 43, allegedly exposed himself to a child under the age of 14.

Police executed a search warrant at Riley’s home on Hemlock Street.

During the search, police officers found two lockers with 10 rifles and locked boxes of ammunition inside. The keys were on top of one of the lockers.

Riley has an active license to carry firearms, however, the guns were seized as part of the investigation.

He was arrested at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Easton, Mass.

Riley was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, two counts of reckless endangerment to a child and nine counts of improper storage of a firearm.

