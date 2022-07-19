WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is just a giant knife and spoon away from completing a set of oversized silverware.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the town’s beloved fork statue, which was recently stolen.

The giant piece of cutlery has been around for years and marks a literal fork in the road on the way to Knubble Beach. It was swiped from the intersection of River and Old Harbor roads.

Anyone who believes they know who took the fork is asked to call the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.