Westport father killed in motorcycle crash remembered as outgoing, fun-loving

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport man killed after crashing his motorcycle in New Bedford is being remembered by his family as a “fun-loving guy.”

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, Andrew Mindyas was traveling at a high rate of speed through the Route 18 and Walnut Street intersection Saturday evening when he hit the curb, entered the center median and crashed into a large, cobblestone planter.

Mindyas, 63, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His son, Andrew Mindyas Jr., said his father died doing what he loved.

“He was very outgoing, loved to travel, kayak… anything outdoors. He loved to live life to the fullest,” he said in a statement to Eyewitness News. “His family will miss him terribly.”

Mindyas Jr. said his father, a retired army veteran, grew up in Bristol and loved to ride his 100th-anniversary special edition Harley Davidson. He said his dad was part of several motorcycle clubs in New England and in Columbia, Tennessee.

The family has set up a donation page to help fund Mindyas’s funeral.