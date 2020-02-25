Westport detective placed on leave, claims ex-girlfriend prompted investigation

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Westport police detective has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into what the department is calling “a consensual relationship with two women.”

Detective Jeff Majewski will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed, according to Detective Sergeant Christopher Dunn.

“If there is any violation of departmental policy, it will be handled accordingly,” Dunn said in a statement. “At this time, we have no reason to believe that he violated any criminal law.”

In a statement of Eyewitness News, Majewski inferred that a situation involving his ex-girlfriend prompted the investigation.

“I was told by an ex-girlfriend she wasn’t going to be happy until I lost my job and ended up on the other side of the news,” Majewski said. “I understand why I was placed on leave and hope that the facts come out at the end of the investigation.”

It’s unclear exactly what Majewski is being investigated for.