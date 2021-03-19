Westport administers 60 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to school staff, teachers

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s a race against the clock for teachers to get vaccinated in Massachusetts with elementary schools required to be back to full, in-person learning in just over two weeks.

This Saturday begins a series of days for educators to get immunized at mass vaccination sites across the state.

There are four days allotted for teachers, but some may still struggle to get secure an appointment when competing amongst thousands of others for a slot.

“It took me a long time, I kept trying to get online,” Andrea Medeiros, a Westport teacher, said. “Every time I went it was always full, I couldn’t get on. I tried to do CVS, couldn’t get that either.”

The town’s Department of Health is notified week-to-week on how many vaccine doses they’ll receive from the state, and this week, they said they knew exactly what they were going to do with their 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

“We decided to come to the teachers, because they were eligible under this phase,” Westport Director of Public Health Matthew Armendo said.

The town designated 60 doses for school faculty and staff, from custodians to teachers. They were administered at at Westport High School on Friday.

The remaining 40 doses were administered to homebound and elderly residents by off-duty fire department EMTs.

“When they do the clinic, we have to make sure we have the staff to do it because these people are not on duty,” Westport Fire Chief Brian Legendre said. “They’re off-duty people, because they’re not taking away from our current emergency personnel.”

Massachusetts’ elementary schools are required to be back fully in-person learning by April 5.

Westport Superintendent Thomas Aubin said K-6 has been fully in-person since the fall, but he plans to have high school students and teachers back in the classroom by April 12.