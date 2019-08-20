West Nile Virus detected in Seekonk mosquitoes

In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. The mosquito is a vector for the proliferation of the Zika virus spreading throughout Latin America. New figures from Brazil’s Health Ministry show that the Zika virus outbreak has not caused […]

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Mosquitoes collected in Seekonk have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

West Nile Virus – along with Eastern Equine Encephalitis – have both been detected throughout the state. In fact, health officials announced that it will conduct a second round of mosquito spraying in specific areas of Southeastern Massachusetts over the course of several days beginning August 21.

So far this year, 37 communities in Massachusetts have been found by DPH to be at either critical or high risk for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus.

Health officials said EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. The first two human cases of EEE in Massachusetts since 2013 were announced on August 10 and August 16, an indication of the current significant risk of EEE in the Commonwealth.

While West Nile Virus can infect people of all ages, health officials said people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

“While aerial spraying is an important tool to help us reduce the public health risk of EEE, it’s critically important that everyone in high-risk areas continue to take personal precautions against mosquito bites,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.

Health officials suggest taking precautions against mosquito bites, including:

Be aware of peak mosquito hours – which are dusk to dawn – and consider rescheduling events.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants and socks, when outdoors.

Apply insect repellent with DEET, Permethrin, picaridin, IR3535, or lemon eucalyptus oil.

Mosquito-proof your home by draining standing water and installing or fixing screens.

Residents who want their property to be sprayed for mosquitoes can contact Bristol County Mosquito at 508-823-5253.