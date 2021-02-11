‘We want her to get better’: Taunton woman battling for her life in same ICU she worked in for 2 decades

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton woman is fighting for her life in the same hospital she worked at for two decades, according to her daughters.

Renee Blake spent 23 years working in the ICU at Morton Hospital. Her health began deteriorating in July. She was hospitalized around Christmas after her condition got worse, according to her daughters Emily and Allison Blake.

“Christmas Eve, we just noticed she didn’t look good,” her daughter Emily said. “We kind of knew something was going on, and I had to force her go, and thats when it started going downhill.”

Emily said the reason her mother’s illness is not connected to COVID-19.

She said her mom was dedicated to her job, and is currently being cared for by some of the nurses and doctors she used to work alongside.

“She’s not just a great mom, she’s a great nurse,” Emily said. “Some of the doctors that are taking care of her used to work with her too, so it’s really hitting close to home for them as well.”

“She is just probably one of the most caring people that you could meet,” she continued. “The love she had for her patients when she worked there was just … she loved her job.”

Now the sisters are hoping for a miracle.

“We want her to get better, to be healthy and happy,” Emily said.

To make matters worse, Renee is in danger of losing her home. Emily said since her mother has been hospitalized, she hasn’t been able to make her monthly payments.

Her daughters tell 12 News they’re doing everything they can to help their mom, who they say spent years doing the exact same thing for not only them, but her patients as well.

“We know that she wants to keep fighting, because twice she has almost died and she has pulled through,” Emily said. “We are just hoping that this time around, even though she is intubated, she can fight a little bit longer because she still has a lot of life in her.”

The sisters started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Renee’s medical expenses and to put toward ensuring their mother has a place to live once she’s hopefully discharged.