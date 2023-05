FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 3rd annual We HeART Fall River Festival is being held on Saturday in the downtown area of the city.

The free community event celebrates the power of arts and culture.

The festival will feature a makers market, a food truck area with several local vendors, live performances and other activities.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the south side of the Government Center along Sullivan Drive.