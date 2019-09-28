Water search off Fall River continues

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it continued searching Saturday night for a person missing in the water off Fall River.
The Coast Guard and marine task force boats from several local fire departments were called to the area shortly after 5:30 p.m. following a reported boating accident near Spar Island.
Fatima Desausa said she witnessed the incident. “There was two of them on the boat that got ejected from the boat. The other kid that’s missing had a red life jacket on.”
Desausa said she saw two men pulled from the water earlier, and one was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.
“When I got here they were working on him and doing CPR on him.”
A staging area had been set up in the area of Ferry Street and Almond Street in Fall River. That’s also where a damaged speed boat was towed to shore.