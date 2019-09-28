Water search off Fall River continues

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it continued searching Saturday night for a person missing in the water off Fall River.

The Coast Guard and marine task force boats from several local fire departments were called to the area shortly after 5:30 p.m. following a reported boating accident near Spar Island.

#Update One person was rescued from the Spar Island, #FallRiver boat collision, one person remains missing. @USCGNortheast Station Castle Hill and local agencies will search through the night. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 29, 2019

Fatima Desausa said she witnessed the incident. “There was two of them on the boat that got ejected from the boat. The other kid that’s missing had a red life jacket on.”

Desausa said she saw two men pulled from the water earlier, and one was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

“When I got here they were working on him and doing CPR on him.”

A staging area had been set up in the area of Ferry Street and Almond Street in Fall River. That’s also where a damaged speed boat was towed to shore.