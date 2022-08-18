PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
The following municipalities have issued restrictions for nonessential outdoor water use:
Mandatory water restrictions (1 day or less per week allowed)
- Attleboro
- Dighton
- Norton
- Seekonk
- Swansea
- Raynham
Mandatory water restrictions (2 days or more per week allowed)
- Dartmouth
- Foxboro
- North Attleboro
- Mansfield
- Taunton
Voluntary water restrictions
- Fairhaven
- Mattapoisett
Full map of Massachusetts water restrictions:
Visit Mass.gov to learn more about the water restrictions.
