RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A significant water main break has been reported in Raynham Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say the water main break is in the area of North Main Street and Johnson’s Pond.

It resulted in water service being shut off between Gardiner Street and the intersection of North Main and Pleasant streets for an extended period of time, police added.

**WATER MAIN BREAK** Heads up Raynham drivers –> Lordan and Kenny Streets will have limited access while repairs are underway @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/4ZFAeVpsQt — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) July 26, 2023

This will affect residents at the Briarcliff Apartment complex, on Kenny and Lordan roads, and Myrtlebank Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted to White and Pleasant streets, according to police. Kenny and Lordan roads will have limited access until crews begin work.

When the work begins, police say Lordan Road will be inaccessible.