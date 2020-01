FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Work crews are at the scene of a large water main break early Wednesday, near the intersection of Rock Street and Locust Street.

It was first reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Water is filling streets near the Probate and Family courthouse, and Resiliency Middle School — and cascading down some, almost like a waterfall.

Stay with Eyewitness News and WPRI.com this morning as the story continues developing.