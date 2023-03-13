FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a school bus crashed into an apartment building in Fall River Monday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on Charles Street around 7 a.m.

Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera shows the bus go up onto the sidewalk, drive through a utility pole and then crash into the building before coming to a stop.

Story continues below gallery.

Credit: Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV

Credit: Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV

Credit: Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV

Police say four students, the bus monitor and driver were the only people on the bus at the time of the crash.

One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police added.

The driver, who has not been identified, was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lane violation.

No word on what led up to the crash.