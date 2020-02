SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — In a spectacular implosion Saturday morning, a 500-foot tall chimney came crashing down on itself at the Brayton Point Commerce Center site in Somerset.

Eyewitness News captured the demolition; in seconds the chimney fell and plumes of gray smoke billowed into the air.

The chimney is the last portion of the old power plant to disappear from the skyline.

The massive cooling towers and other other buildings were brought down in similar implosions last year.