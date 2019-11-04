Wareham man killed in Sunday Freetown rollover crash

Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — On Sunday, a rollover crash on Route 24 Southbound in Freetown resulted in the death of a 34-year-old Wareham man, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened around 4:58 p.m. Sunday near the 12.4 mile-marker.

Police say a 2003 Ford Escape left the travel lane off the right side of the highway and rolled over, ejecting two adult passengers.

The driver, a 34-year-old Taunton woman, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the Wareham man, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant, a 13-year-old girl, was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated as a precaution, but didn’t appear to be injured.

State police are not releasing the victim’s name pending family notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

