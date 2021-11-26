Visitors return for the lights of La Salette Shrine

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – As they have for years, families flocked to the traditional light display at the shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro for the debut on Thanksgiving night.

“We just do it every single year; it’s a tradition with us, since I was a little kid,” said Linda Dimascio, who was visiting from Johnston.

Many visitors Thursday night said this year felt more special — because of the return after the COVID-19 restrictions of last year.

“When everything was on a pause, it didn’t feel the same; now everyone is out and back, and it’s happier,” said Natalia Wroblewski, an Attleboro resident who was visiting.

The shrine is welcoming visitors to its ‘Festival of Lights’ through January 2. Donations are accepted. You can go to their website at https://lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/ for information.