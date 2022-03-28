NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Those who bring their kids to a popular playground in New Bedford will no longer be able to park there for free starting next month.

The New Bedford Park Board of Commissioners recently voted to install parking meters at Noah’s Place Playground.

Noah’s Place, which opened in 2017, is an inclusive playground for children of all abilities. It’s named after Noah Fernandes, a boy who died at the age of 14 after being diagnosed with MELAS, a rare genetic condition that affects bodily systems, including the brain and muscles.

“Kids in wheelchairs, normally, would never be able to go down a slide or on a swing,” New Bedford Councilor Ryan Pereira said. “Here they can do that.”

Noah’s Place sits on Pope’s Island and shares a parking lot with the Pope’s Island Marina. Right now, it’s free to park, but it won’t be once the meters are installed on April 15.

The Park Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the parking fees at its meeting earlier this month, according to Pereira.

“The proposal that they voted unanimously on basically allows families 20 spaces only; two hours for free, and then $3 an hour after that,” Pereira explained. “You’re going to have to pull out your smartphone, download an app or text a number, put in your credit card information, then your two hours starts … You have to let the app know when you’ve left so it doesn’t charge you if you go over those two hours.”

When Pereira saw the item on the Board of Commissioners’ agenda, he wrote a letter to them requesting it be tabled for discussion.

“This playground is a state-of-the-art handicap accessible facility that was donated to the city of New Bedford by the Team Noah Foundation,” Pereira wrote. “This project cost the foundation, not the city, over $2 million to construct.”

In his letter, Pereira said his main concerns include marina users utilizing the playground’s parking spaces to avoid paying for parking and confusion among parkgoers about how to pay.

“I am confident there are other ways to generate marina parking revenue without the hazardous consequences of a pay-to-park system,” he continued.

Instead, Pereira believes his issues with the pay-to-park system weren’t even considered by the Park Board of Commissioners.

“They ignored that request and approved it unanimously,” he said.

Pereira brought the letter he wrote to his colleagues on the New Bedford City Council, which in turn voted unanimously to send the pay-to-park proposal to the New Bedford Committee on City Property.

“There’s still some outs here. The park board can still rescind its decision,” Pereira said. “I’m hopeful that they’re going to come to realize what they’ve done and maybe they didn’t understand it.”

The Committee on City Property will investigate the proposal and question those involved in approving it about their decision to do so.

12 News reached out to the New Bedford Park Board of Commissioners for comment but did not hear back.