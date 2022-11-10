SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Family and friends will gather Thursday night to pay tribute to a Swansea teenager who was killed in a car crash.

Ethan Kielic was a member of Boy Scout Troop 303, which is hosting the vigil at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

The vigil will include a candle lighting and remarks from the troop’s chaplain and Kielic’s loved ones.

The 17-year-old died after his car hit a utility pole on Marvel Street late Friday night, according to police. His passenger, another 17-year-old boy from Swansea, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.