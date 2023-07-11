RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The Raynham community came together Tuesday morning to honor the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide last week.

Organizers said they held the vigil to reflect on the lives lost and “provide solace to their family, friends, and the entire community affected by this profound loss.”

Police responded to Ruth Ellen Road in the early morning hours of July 4 and found both 30-year-old Tatiana Tavares and 43-year-old Scott Swale dead.

The district attorney’s office said it appeared Swale forced his way into the home before shooting Tavares and then turning the gun on himself.

“The details surrounding the events leading up to this tragedy are still under examination, and we must refrain from speculation as the investigation continues,” vigil organizers wrote. “However, this devastating incident serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the urgent need to foster supportive communities.”

Swale and Tavares had reportedly been in a “hostile” on-and-off relationship for about a year, according to the DA’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.