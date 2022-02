SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are working to save a baby deer that fell into a well in Seekonk early Friday morning.

Officials say the dry well on Pond Street is about 6-8 feet in diameter.

No word on how the deer was discovered or how long it was there.

A 12 News crew on scene says the hole is outside a building that’s having construction done to it. There is also a piece of plywood sitting next to the hole.

It’s unclear if the deer went through the plywood or if it wasn’t covering the hole.