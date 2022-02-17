DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Rescue crews jumped into action Wednesday after a deer got trapped on a section of ice in Dartmouth.

District Fire Chief Greg Edgcomb said they responded to the end of Gaffney Road around 9 a.m. and boarded a boat to reach the deer.

Crews used a rope to help keep the deer in place and once it was freed, it ran off into the woods, according to Edgcomb. In all, he said the rescue only took 5 to 10 minutes.

Edgcomb said they don’t get calls like that frequently, but had it not been made, the deer likely wouldn’t have survived.

He urged people in that type of situation to call the local fire department rather than risk their own safety, since they could end up needing to be rescued as well.