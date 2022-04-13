MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Middleboro police are asking the public for help identifying two individuals spotted on surveillance video the night the town’s high school was vandalized.

On the morning of March 27, “hateful language and imagery, including a swastika” were found spray-painted on the outside of the building.

In the footage released Wednesday, the two individuals can be seen walking toward the school before the vandalism occurred and leaving after it. Police said the individuals could be witnesses or suspects.

Last month, Middleborough High School Principal Paul Branagan wrote in a Facebook post that the vandalism included a direct threat toward him.

“I am beyond frustrated that this happened at our school,” Branagan said. “The hateful symbols and threats have no place on our campus and within our community.”

No arrests have been made so far. Police are asking anyone with information to call (508) 947-1212.