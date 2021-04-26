Victim of deadly New Bedford crash identified; police seek 2nd driver

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly crash that happened in New Bedford over the weekend.

The victim was identified Monday as Cameron Rodrigues, 19, of New Bedford.

Police say the initial crash took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the off-ramp from Route 140 North to Braley Road, and they arrived to find Rodrigues lying in the middle of the roadway.

He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation showed Rodrigues was driving in the grass on the left side of the road and hit a tree, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Investigators believe another vehicle then hit Rodrigues and dragged him into the roadway, where he was found by a passing motorist who called 911.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, was driving in the area at the time, or has information relevant to the investigation to call (508) 993-2016. At this time, police say they’re only looking to speak with the unknown driver.