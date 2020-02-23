Victim killed after apparent meth lab explosion is identified

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who was killed after an apparent meth lab explosion in Norton.

The victim is identified as Edward Rooney, 38, who lived in the apartment.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Norton Police and Fire Departments responded to Faith Way for a report of an explosion.

When crews arrived, they found an apartment with damage from what appeared to be an explosion from a meth lab operation.

There was no fire in the apartment and no one was found inside. Police were later able to determine that the victim left the scene after the explosion and went to a home in Attleboro.

Rooney was suffering from life-threatening injuries and a person at the home called 911. The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the apartment, blowing out a window. Police said residents of the building were evacuated to a nearby community center and the Massachusetts State Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.