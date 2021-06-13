Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Fall River

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Fall River.

Around 6 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and County Street for reports of a motorcycle crash with serious injury.

When first responders arrived on scene, they located the operator, identified as Kory Gray, 31, of Tiverton, lying on the side of Eastern Avenue. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that Gray was traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue when he rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of County Street.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/4/2020: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community