Vessel that sank off coast of Martha’s Vineyard located; body found washed ashore

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WPRI) — The vessel that capsized and sank with four fishermen onboard has been found, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The New Bedford-based Leonardo, a 57-foot scalloper, went down about 24 nautical miles south of the island after choppy seas caused it to capsize.

On Sunday morning, the Massachusetts Environmental Police located the vessel approximately 140 feet underwater near where it was reported missing.

One of the fishermen, Ernie Garcia, was rescued from a life raft by the U.S. Coast Guard. The three others, Capt. Gerald Bretal, Mark Cormier and Xavier Vega — are considered lost at sea.

A body was also found washed ashore Saturday at Menemsha Beach — which is located on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to identify the body.