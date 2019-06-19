Verdict in Blackstone ‘House of Horrors’ trial expected today

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Blackstone woman accused of killing one of her babies and abusing two of her other children will likely learn her fate on Thursday.

The jury-waived trial of Erika Murray wrapped up last week and the judge is expected to hand down the verdict around 11 a.m., according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Murray, 35, faces several charges including murder after the skeletal remains of three infants were found inside a closet in her trash-strewn and vermin-infested home on St. Paul Street, where she had been living with her four surviving children.

The fate of the mother charged in the Blackstone “House of Horrors” case is in the hands of a judge. I’m live outside of Worcester Superior Court with a preview before the verdict is announced today. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QBmJJWVrsI — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) June 20, 2019

She initially faced two counts of murder but the judge dismissed one count last week since it could not be determined if one of the babies was born alive.

Prosecutors say Murray caused the death of her baby and severely neglected the younger two of her four living children. They claim she created two different worlds: one for her wanted children and another for the unwanted children.

The defense has argued that Murray cannot be held criminally responsible because she was not mentally healthy and did not have the capacity to understand the consequences of her actions. They said the prosecution did not establish that Murray was aware of the risks created by the squalid conditions of her home, nor that any members of her family suffered any ill effects as a result of those conditions.

Murray’s four children were taken into state custody prior to the discovery of the deceased infants.

The home has since been demolished.

Murray’s boyfriend, Raymond Rivera, also faces charges in the case and will be tried separately.

