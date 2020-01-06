Vape shop owner: Baker’s ban put me out of business

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River vape shop is closing its doors — pinning the blame squarely on Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to ban the sale of flavored products.

Vincent Villella, the owner of The Madd Hatter Vaping Company, tells Eyewitness News Baker’s ban put him out of business — adding that 95% of his sales came from flavored e-liquids.

“I’m strictly a vape shop, I can only sell these products,” Villella said. “As a matter of fact the ban came into immediate effect, so I’m stuck with all this inventory. I have to pay for all this inventory I can’t move.”

Villella said he listed his building for rent just a few days ago.

“It’s very frustrating, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Villella said. “Whether you’re for it or against [the ban], it doesn’t matter to me. What you should be concerned about is one day you wake up and the government takes your business away from you.”

With the previous temporary ban, Baker said there was a need for permanent regulations to ensure the risks associated with vaping are known to consumers.

Villella said he has written letters to Baker about reversing the ban, but his efforts have been unsuccessful.

He said his shop was not selling products that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) believes were causing lung injuries — adding that the purpose of his business was to help people quit smoking cigarettes.

“There’s a risk to drinking, there’s a risk to everything,” Villella said. “However, [vaping] is much safer than cigarettes. Yet I am out of business and people can still sell cigarettes. The sad part is, you were doing something to help people and now by the government taking this action, they are going to go back to smoking.”

Massachusetts was the first state to permanently restrict vaping sales nationwide. In Rhode Island, health officials plan to hold a public hearing this week to discuss implementing similar permanent vaping bans.