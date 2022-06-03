FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Ever since Beverly Therrien lost her daughter in a tragic boating accident more than a decade ago, the Assonet Burying Ground has been a place for her to come and honor her memory.

That’s why she was horrified to learn that her daughter’s memorial bench had been defaced by vandals overnight.

“Who would do this?” she asked “Who would be so heartless?”

By Friday morning, the memorial bench, along with numerous headstones, were marred with red spray paint.

“At first you take it personally,” Therrien said. “But then as I walked through the cemetery I realized it wasn’t just us, it was so many of us.”

The headstones and memorials were stained with hateful messages, such as “my head hurts” and “stop me before I kill.”

The cemetery where my grandparents are buried was vandalized. Their headstone wasn’t tagged, but a late high school classmate’s was. So terrible. pic.twitter.com/vN7Py76yNI — James O'Leary (@jamesoleary87) June 3, 2022

There were also several profanity-laced messages written on other gravestones, some of which included sexually explicit content.

One message, painted on the back of a shed at the cemetery, was addressed to Freetown Police Chief Carlton Abbott. The vandal even threatened to dig up some of the graves.

“I’d like to know the meaning behind this,” Therrien said. “Why they’re so angry, why they set out to hurt innocent people who have suffered a loss. Why target someone so ruthlessly?”

“It’s just so senseless and rude,” she continued. “I just feel for everyone who has been affected by this.”

(Story continues below gallery.)

Rachel Desrosiers has several family members buried in the cemetery. She didn’t mince words when asked what she would tell those responsible.

“To see this is disgusting,” Desrosiers said. “With everything else going on in the world right now, we don’t need these kinds of things posted on gravestones that have been here for hundreds of years.”

This is not the first time a cemetery in town has been targeted by vandals. Back in March, dozens of gravestones at the White Cemetery were defaced with red spray paint as well.

The vandals struck again two months later, defacing roughly 34 gravestones with even more hateful messages and symbols.

Therrien said she’s filed a police report and reached out to the cemetery’s caretaker, who told her the vandalism would be removed over the coming days.

Anyone with information pertaining to any of the investigations is urged to contact the Freetown Police Department by calling (508) 763-4017.