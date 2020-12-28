Vandals cause $25K worth in damage at Saint Mary’s Cathedral

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River was once again hit by vandals which caused approximately $25,000 in damage.

Police said the Spring Street building had several of its stained glass windows damaged around 7:30 a.m. the morning after Christmas.

Some of those windows date back to the late 1800s, according to the church.

A few months back, several other churches in the city were vandalized and a suspect was charged.

Police are looking into a possible connection between the two incidents.

