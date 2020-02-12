1  of  2
Valentine’s Day is theme of UMass Dartmouth get-out-the-vote campaign

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — With this Friday being Valentine’s Day and close to the deadline for voter registration, a college students’ political activist group is encouraging their fellow students to register — and perhaps even fall in love with democracy.

The New Voters Project, a program of the student branch of MASSPIRG, is holding a get-out-the-vote campaign this week at the campus center at UMass Dartmouth.

Nathan Silveira, one of the organizers, said the effort is targeting college students because they are the least likely age group to vote. He said he was getting involved because he couldn’t vote in the 2016 election, having just turned 18 at the time.

The sign-up campaign runs through Wednesday, which is the deadline to register to vote in the Massachusetts primary on March 3.

