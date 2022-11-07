NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was injured when a utility vehicle flipped over in New Bedford Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash happened on the I-195 East on-ramp from Route 140.

It’s unclear what caused the utility truck to roll over, however, there was another vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver of that the other vehicle involved was transported to the hospital.

The on-ramp to I-195 East from Route 140 remains closed at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.