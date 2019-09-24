Utility pole damaged after Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A utility pole was damaged after a rollover crash in Attleboro early Tuesday morning, police told Eyewitness News.

Authorities responded to the area of 1118 Park Street (Route 118) around 12:30 a.m.

Police said two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Eyewitness News cameras captured a car being towed from the scene and the bottom half of a utility pole missing.

Police said National Grid was also called to the scene to repair the damaged utility pole.

No official word from authorities on what caused the crash.

