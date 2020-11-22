USCG searching for man in Taunton River after crash on bridge

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A search is underway along the Taunton River after a man crashed his motorcycle while on a bridge in Fall River early Sunday morning.

According to Fall River Fire District Chief Sean Flannery, the motorcyclist struck the side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 12:30 a.m., sending him into the water.

The Coast Guard is using both rescue boats and a helicopter to search for the man. Massachusetts State Police and the Fall River Police and Fire Departments are also assisting.