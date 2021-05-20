US terminates contract with Bristol County Sherriff in MA to house immigration detainees

WASHINGTON (WPRI/AP) — The Biden administration has told the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to immediately terminate its contract with the Bristol Country Sherriff’s Office, and to transfer immigration detainees elsewhere.

Any detainees who the U.S. believes should remain in custody will be transferred elsewhere, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the move, which had been sought by advocates.

Mayorkas said ending the use of the facilities is part of an effort to make “lasting improvements” to a detention system that advocates have long argued detains people for civil immigration offenses for too long and in inappropriately harsh conditions.

It also reflects a broader effort to roll back the anti-immigrant policies that characterized U.S. policy under President Donald Trump.

“Today’s announcements show the Biden administration’s willingness to decisively break from the immigrants’ rights abuses of prior administrations,” said Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, which recently called for the closure of 39 immigration detention centers around the country.

The Department of Homeland Security is also terminating its contract with the private operator of the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia and a detention facility in the state will no longer be used to detain immigrants.

Members of Congress and advocates have called for the closure of the Georgia facility since last year after women held there said they were forced into unnecessary gynecological procedures with dirty equipment that led to serious infections.

Immigrants held at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction have also complained about a lack of COVID-19 precautions as well as overcrowding and excessive use of force.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey issued the following statement in response to the decision:

“We commend DHS for ending its partnership with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, which has a long history of abuse and neglect of immigration detainees. Our extensive investigation and advocacy have made it clear that the Sheriff’s Office is not willing to take any steps to protect the rights and safety of detainees, and that ICE must sever ties with BCSO. This decision under the Biden Administration ensures that the civil rights of immigrants are protected and not violated in a callous disregard for human life and dignity.” Maura Healey, Massachusetts Attorney General

After an extensive investigation into an incident at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction, AG Healey issued a report in December saying that the BCSO violated the rights of federal immigration detainees while responding to a disturbance in the unit they were being housed.

The AG’s office recommended a series of reforms to ensure public health and safety, and protect the rights of detainees. One recommendation was DHS terminating its partnership with BCSO.

“Allow me to state one foundational principle,” Mayorkas said in announcing the measures, “We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention.”