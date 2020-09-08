Up to $5K reward offered for leads on arson inside former New Bedford fire station

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who can provide information on two suspicious fires that broke out a former New Bedford fire station within the past month, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services announced Tuesday.

Fire officials are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into both fires, which they believe were intentionally set inside Station 10 on Purchase Street.

The first fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 and the second broke out Monday around 1:30 p.m. Fire officials said the property has been privately owned for more than 20 years.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information that will help further the investigation.

Anyone who believes they can help the investigation is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or the New Bedford Police Department Tipline at (508) 961-4584.