TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man stabbed five officers following a police pursuit in Taunton Tuesday evening, 12 News has learned.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said it all started when officers attempted to pull over someone driving erratically on County Street.

The driver initially stopped, but took off as the officers were walking up to his vehicle, nearly hitting one of them in the process, according to Walsh.

Walsh said the officers followed the suspect to his home on West Brittania Street and attempted to take him into custody.

That’s when Walsh said the suspect, who has not been identified, attacked the officers with a knife.

Walsh said the suspect stabbed between four and five officers several times, at least one of which was seriously wounded. The officers were all transported to nearby hospitals for treatment with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect was also brought to the hospital with minor injuries and will be charged, according to Walsh. His motive is unknown at this time.