FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River man convicted of raping a pre-teen girl multiple times was sentenced to prison Friday.

Vincente Garcia, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child by force, three counts of rape of a child (aggravated by age difference), two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, and one count of unnatural acts on a child under 16.

Prosecutors said Garcia raped the girl between 2011 and 2013. When she turned 16, she reported previous domestic violence incidents involving Garcia and the case was forwarded to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s special victims unit for further investigation.

“The repeated sexual abuse of a young child by this defendant was egregious conduct,” Quinn said. “I commend the victim for her persistence in disclosing these traumatic experiences. The lengthy state prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this deplorable conduct.”

Garcia was ordered to serve 12 to 15 years in state prison, followed by supervised probation for an additional 10 years.