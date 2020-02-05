United Way of New Bedford’s food delivery truck targeted by vandals

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The United Way of New Bedford is searching for answers after someone damaged the non-profit’s “Hunger Commission” truck.

The truck, according to United Way’s Victoria Grasela, plays an important role in the community. She said the truck was vandalized last week to the point where it couldn’t be utilized.

“The front window…just smashed in a couple of places. The driver’s side window completely smashed and the truck was open. The mirrors were both broken as well,” Grasela said.

Grasela said the truck had been parked overnight next to New Bedford High School when it was vandalized.

She said staff members were preparing to deliver donated food to local food pantries in need when they noticed the damage.

“It’s frustrating to show up for a day, where you’re getting ready to go out to serve folks in our community, to find out that the truck has been damaged,” Grasela said.

Thankfully another local non-profit, People Acting in Community Endeavors (PACE), let United Way borrow its secondary truck so the volunteers could still deliver the food.

The front window of the truck has since been repaired, but the truck still isn’t back in service yet.

While it’s been a challenge without the truck, staff members tell Eyewitness News nothing can stop them from serving those in need.

“We’re not going to let it bring us down, we’re just going to keep going,” Grasela said.

Grasela said they hope the truck will be back up and running by next week.

Anyone who has any information about the vandalism is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 991-6300.