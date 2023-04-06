DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth freshman was hit and killed by a car, according to WBSM Radio.

In a message to students, faculty and staff, UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller said bioengineering student Frank Petillo Jr. died after he was hit by a car on campus Thursday.

“Please keep Frank’s family, friends, and classmates in your thoughts and prayers,” Fuller wrote. “He will be sorely missed.”

Fuller did not disclose any further details regarding the incident.

The university is extending its counseling hours through 7 p.m. Friday. UMass Dartmouth also has an after-hours support help line, which can be reached by calling (508) 910-4357.