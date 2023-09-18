DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth are looking into an assault that occurred on campus that sent one student to the hospital.

The university’s chief of police said a fight broke out after midnight on Sunday between a student and several non-students outside Balsam Hall, according to an email sent to students obtained by 12 News.

Police say those people will be issued no trespass notices and due to the victim’s injuries, they are pursuing criminal charges.