DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — After a Massachusetts town released a report with damning claims against a former UMass Dartmouth police officer, the university is taking steps to review the alleged incidents.

UMass Dartmouth told 12 News Thursday they hired former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis to conduct an independent review of allegations that former campus Officer David Laudon had inappropriate relationships with students and sexually assaulted another.

Laudon allegedly “engaged in multiple offenses of sexual assault of a female UMD student while on duty,” had consensual sexual activity with at least two different UMD students, and “engaged in sexually harassing behavior.”

The report also places blame on the university, alleging officials worked to cover up the misconduct.

“UMD officials have continued to this day to stonewall and cover up officer Laudon’s misconduct and UMD’s own failures in 2010 to properly investigate and take appropriate action regarding Officer Laudon’s misconduct,” the report reads.

Laudon also abused his authority by conducting “unwarranted” vehicle stops, the report claims.

UMass Dartmouth’s probe comes after the town of Blackstone released an 81-page report accusing Laudon of the misconduct and alleging the institution covered up his behavior. Laudon was a Blackstone police officer after leaving UMass Dartmouth in 2010. He joined the Blackstone department in 2013 and resigned in January, according to the town.

“I have directed the Edward Davis Company to seek the truth here and to follow the facts,” UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller said in a statement. “While I have given no specific timetable on receiving their independent report, my intent is to publicly release its findings and make any necessary changes based on these findings.” Read the full report »

The report also alleges former UMass Dartmouth Police Chief Emil Fiovaranti did not conduct a thorough investigation into the claims against Laudon and refused to cooperate with Blackstone’s review.

Fiovaranti is now the chief of campus safety at Wheaton College in Norton. Wheaton officials said they take the allegations seriously but do not believe Fiovaranti was “the leader” of UMass’s investigation into Laudon.

UMass Dartmouth said it plans to release the results of their investigation once it’s complete. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office told 12 News it has not received any referrals to investigate Laudon.

Laudon’s attorneys have not returned requests for comment.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.